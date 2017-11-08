Dhola-Sadiya bridge formally renamed

Correspondent

TINSUKIA, Nov 7 - After more than five months having elapsed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country’s longest river bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Dhola and Sadiya would be named after music maestro Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of its inauguration, the Tinsukia district administration finally erected archways on both sides of the bridge yesterday, indicating the bridge as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, in sync with the wandering minstrel’s 6th death anniversary. However, the local people have demanded that the boards bearing the nomenclature of the bridge should be in Assamese and not in English, as of now, and of a permanent nature, and not in flex banners, as has been done.