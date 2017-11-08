The proceedings of the festival started with an invocation by Pastor L Zote followed by the welcome address by Sangboi Doungel, Assistant Professor in the Department of History, DHSK College, Dibrugarh. Dr L Doungel, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science, DHSK College spoke about the significance of Chavang Kut.

Annie Barla, Principal of Little Angel School, Chabua attended the function as the chief guest. Barla in her speech lauded the spirit of the community and encouraged them to preserve their rich culture and traditions. Ikbal Ahmed, former president of All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) was the guest of honour.

Ikbal stressed on the importance of having frequent social gatherings to keep the community intact. “If members of a particular community do not have frequent social gatherings, there is always the tendency to get carried away by other cultures,” he said.

K Thomsong, Manager of Vijaya Bank was the chief host of the festival. The other programmes included musical shows, fashion show, dance and community meal.