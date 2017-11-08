ATTSA demands Rs 400 as daily wage for TE workers

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 7 - The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Monday staged a two-hour demonstration in front of the Assam branch office of Indian Tea Association (ABITA) at Chaulkhowa here in support of their demand for introducing Rs 400 as daily cash wage for the tea garden workers.About 100 ATTSA members and workers led by its district body raised slogans and criticised the State Government for failing to implement its earlier notification on wage payment in tea plantations. The tea tribes students’ body questioned the tea industry as to why the planters were not complying with the Central Government’s October 6, 2017 notification, which had fixed around Rs 360 as minimum wage. In a memorandum submitted to the secretary of ABITA, the ATTSA leaders demanded that the planters’ body implement the Government notification without any further delay. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) must not indulge in injustice and discrimination, the ATTSA warned.