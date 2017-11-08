Bordoloi said that in order to protect themselves from an impending attack from the jumbos, a guard fired in the air from his .315 service rifle to ward off the herd and somehow managed to run to safety from the spot. The incident occurred at around 2.45 am.

The DFO said in the morning of the following day, a carcass of an elephant with gunshot injury was found. He said one of the bullets fired by the guard hit the animal, that led to its death.

Bordoloi said that he along with the Conservator of Forests (Eastern Assam Circle) M Tungmung visited the site of the incident on Monday to inquire into the matter.

He said that post-mortem of the elephant carcass was done on the spot by a State Veterinary Department team led by a doctor and then the carcass was subsequently buried as per Government guidelines.

The DFO said that he will file a report to the Conservator of Forests on the incident, which the latter will subsequently forward to the Government by giving his opinion for taking necessary action. The site of the incident is near the Panidihing Wildlife Sanctuary.

It may be recalled that on October 21 last, miscreants had decamped with the trunk and flesh from a carcass of a male elephant which was recovered near the Panidihing Wildlife Sanctuary at Demow in Sivasagar district.

Significantly, within the last 30 days, four jumbos have been killed in Upper Assam, with two deaths reported in Dibrugarh district.

In December last year, a forest guard posted at the Hollongapar-based Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary near Mariani was sacked after an elephant was killed by a bullet fired from his gun.

He along with his colleagues were chasing a herd of wild elephants to prevent depredation in the villages situated on the periphery of the sanctuary, when one animal suddenly charged towards them, which led one guard to fire in the air to ward off the galloping slatey grey giant, when the tragedy happened.