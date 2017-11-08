|
AIUDF leader Abdur Rahim Khan resigns
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - Former MLA and senior leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Abdur Rahim Khan today resigned from the Badruddin Ajmal-led party. AIUDF leaders told this newspaper that Khan, former MLA from Barpeta Assembly constituency, submitted his resignation today. “The party will look into his resignation letter. Our party is a democratic party and in any democratic party people can come and leave,” said AIUDF publicity secretary Haidor
Hussain Bora. Sources in the AIUDF said that Khan was upset at being denied the post of Barpeta district party president.