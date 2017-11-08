|
LPG connections distributed in North Lakhimpur
Correspondent
NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Nov 7 - LPG cylinder connections for domestic use under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna were distributed today among the beneficiaries of Lakhimpur district in North Lakhimpur. Meant for the economically-backward people with no LPG connection as recorded in the socio-economic census of 2011, the scheme provides an LPG connection with a burner and other equipment worth Rs 2600, of which Rs 1600 is provided by the Centre and remaining by the State government.
The distribution ceremony was inaugurated by Naba Kumar Doley, State Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Sports, Youth Welfare and Cultural Affairs. Ten beneficiaries were presented the connections in the function, which was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Tezpur MP Ram Prasad Sarma, Lakhimpur MLA Utpal Dutta, Nowboicha MLA Mamun Imadudl Haq Chawdhury and Dhemaji MLA Dr Ranoj Pegu.
Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan.