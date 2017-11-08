



The distribution ceremony was inaugurated by Naba Kumar Doley, State Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Sports, Youth Welfare and Cultural Affairs. Ten beneficiaries were presented the connections in the function, which was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Tezpur MP Ram Prasad Sarma, Lakhimpur MLA Utpal Dutta, Nowboicha MLA Mamun Imadudl Haq Chawdhury and Dhemaji MLA Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan.