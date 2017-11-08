



Several hundred people from across the northeastern regional attended the funeral service. Dibrugarh MP Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahoal MLA Rituparna Baruah, former Minister Atuwa Munda, Vice Chairman of State Minority Board Edmund Andrew, Sr Linda, a relative of late Fr Terence, members from Presbyterian Church, CNI Church and Baptist Church also attendant the funeral service.

Post funeral service, representatives from various societies, churches and religious orders delivered their eulogy. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s condolence message was read out to the assembly by Lahoal MLA Rituparna Baruah. A condolence message from the Vatican Envoy to India was also read out during the eulogy. Students, friends and relatives of Fr Terence also spoke on the occasion.

Later the body was carried in a casket to the cemetery in St Joseph’s Minor Seminary in a procession. The burial ceremony was conducted by Joseph Aind, the Bishop of Dibrugarh. The choir during the funeral service was led by Fr Deonis Dungdung. The entire service was compered by Fr William Horo.

It may be recalled that Fr Terence D’ Souza, aged 82, died on November 5 at VG Hospital here following a cardiac arrest.