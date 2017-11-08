Staff Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, Nov 7 - The mortal remains of popular musician and veteran missionary Fr Terence D’Souza was laid to rest today at a cemetery in St Joseph’s Minor Seminary here amid a huge gathering of clerics, nuns, relatives and his admirers.The funeral service was conducted at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Bishop’s House and the burial was administered at St Joseph’s Minor Seminary nearby. Bishop Emeritus Thomas Menamparampil of Archdiocese of Guwahati, the chief celebrant of the funeral service, performed the last rites on the mortal remains of Fr Terence D’Souza. Bishop Joseph Aind of Dibrugarh, Bishop James Thopil of Kohima and Bishop PK George of Miao were other concelebrants besides about 106 priests.
Several hundred people from across the northeastern regional attended the funeral service. Dibrugarh MP Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahoal MLA Rituparna Baruah, former Minister Atuwa Munda, Vice Chairman of State Minority Board Edmund Andrew, Sr Linda, a relative of late Fr Terence, members from Presbyterian Church, CNI Church and Baptist Church also attendant the funeral service.
Post funeral service, representatives from various societies, churches and religious orders delivered their eulogy. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s condolence message was read out to the assembly by Lahoal MLA Rituparna Baruah. A condolence message from the Vatican Envoy to India was also read out during the eulogy. Students, friends and relatives of Fr Terence also spoke on the occasion.
Later the body was carried in a casket to the cemetery in St Joseph’s Minor Seminary in a procession. The burial ceremony was conducted by Joseph Aind, the Bishop of Dibrugarh. The choir during the funeral service was led by Fr Deonis Dungdung. The entire service was compered by Fr William Horo.
It may be recalled that Fr Terence D’ Souza, aged 82, died on November 5 at VG Hospital here following a cardiac arrest.