Sivasagar to host State bodybuilding meet



GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - The 45th Assam State Bodybuilding Championship will be hosted by Sivasagar District Bodybuilding Association at the Boarding Field, Sivasagar under the aegis of Assam Bodybuilders and Fitness Association on December 16 and 17.Players have to register at 4 pm on December 16, stated a release. Competitions will be conducted for Mr Assam (in 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85 and above 85kg categories), Junior Mr Assam (Belor 21 years and 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80 and above 80kg categories), Master Mr Assam (40 to 49 years, 50 to 60 years and above 60 years), Miss Assam (one group), Men Model Physique (160cm, 165cm, 170cm, above 170cm).