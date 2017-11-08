Priyana shines in USA university meet



GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - Priyana Kalita of Assam who is currently doing her graduation in Miami University, USA secured third position in the Inter University Tennis Championship held at Virginia Tech USA. Altogether 80 players from top universities of USA participated in the championship. Priyana played the semifinals in both singles and doubles events. In singles semifinal, Priyana lost to Kimberly Herrock of James Meddission University by 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 while in doubles semifinal Priyana, pairing with her senior Antasia Vascikhina lost to Holly Hutchinsa/Yulia Starodoubt of Old Dominion University by 6-2, 6-2. For third position in singles, Priyana beat Brittney Wilbur of Wodford College by 2-6, 6-2, 12-10. Priyana was rated among the most impressive performers at the championship, informed All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta in a release.