“From 2001 to 2007, I was coaching the elite women’s Italian team. From 2008 to 2016, I coached men – youth and elite – for Italy. I have participated (as a coach) in three Olympics – Beijing, London, Rio,” Bergamasco told PTI in an interview here.

Bergamasco’s trial by fire starts at this month’s Youth World Championships for women, scheduled from November 19 in Guwahati.

Asked to speak of his India experience so far, Bergamasco spoke fondly of the roller-coaster ride, which also included learning English and Hindi to add to the fluent Italian he is accustomed to.

“Being in India has been very enjoyable. The first day I came here, it was very confusing. It’s a very big country with a lot of people but after two days, I fell in love with India.

“I have been studying English for five days a week otherwise it would have been very difficult for me. I have to speak to so many people all the time in the camp, so it was important for me,” he explained.

“I have also learnt some Hindi. I can say ‘namaste’, ‘namaskaar’, ‘aap kaise ho’ (How are you),” he said grinning.

Bergamasco, under whose tutelage the Italian boxers have gone on to win world and European level medals, said he foresees a bright future for India. – PTI