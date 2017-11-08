

Bharat Singh Chauhan (L), general secretary of the All India Chess Federation addressing the media in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The trainer seminar will be followed by a FIDE Arbiter Seminar for 30 prospective chess arbiters from this region which will be held from December 27 to 30.

All the three events will be completely free for the selected participants and the entire cost of participation, including registration, boarding, lodging and travel will be borne by the All India Chess Federation, informed the organisers.

This is for the first time that such a seminar is being organised free of cost by the All India Chess Federation in India with financial assistance from Government of India.

Speaking in the press meet, Bharat Singh Chauhan, who is also the chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Federation said that All India Chess Federation is committed to promote the game of chess in the Northeastern region and will continue to support chess in the region with similar initiative in the future as well.

AACA president Charlin Bhuyan, secretary Rajib Dhar, vice president M Arun Singh, former secretary Biswajit Bharadwaj, FIDE arbiter Nandan Buragohain were also present in the press conference.