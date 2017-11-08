

Having removed Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin in WA’s first innings to complete his first career hat-trick, Starc then got both Behrendorff and Moody again off the final two deliveries of his 15th over.

Jono Wells then edged Starc on the first ball of his next over to Australia and NSW captain Steve Smith at first slip to end the match.

Starc finished with match figures of seven for 97 in NSW’s 171-run victory.

He also took a career-best 8-73 for NSW against South Australia under lights at Adelaide Oval and looks in ominous touch ahead of the Test series.

Australia take on England in the first of five Ashes Test matches in Brisbane, starting on November 23. – AFP