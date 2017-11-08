

Saina Nehwal in action against Anura Prabhudesai in women's singles semifinal match at 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship in Nagpur, on Tuesday. - PTI

Saina Nehwal, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11, 21-10 to reach the women’s singles final.

World No. 2 and top seed PV Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semifinals.

Among others, mixed doubles combo of Satwik Sai Raj R and Ashwini Ponnappa will face top seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy after they emerged winners following the retirement of their semifinal opponents Sanyam Shukla and Sanyogita Ghorpade midway in the first game.

Pranaav and Sikki, however, had to dig deep to stave off a spirited challenge from Alwin Francis and Aparna Balan 21-16, 22-24, 21-8 in a match that lasted little over an hour.

Top seeded women’s doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will meet Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant in the final.

The top seeded combo defeated Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP 21-10, 21-14, while Sanyogita and Prajakta outlasted Rutaparna Panda and Mithula UK 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 in another semifinal.

Sixteen-year-old Lakshya, who clinched the Bulgarian Open this year, showed great athleticsm but lacked control and anticipation. He did surprise his senior pro with some of his strokes but it was not enough to dethrone Srikanth.

The Uttarakhand lad, who had reached the finals of Senior Nationals last year, fought hard for each point and after the initial duel entered the break 10-11 after managing to grab brief leads at 7-6 and 10-9.

After the interval, Srikanth, managed to keep his younger opponent at bay as he slowly extended the lead and sealed it comfortably in the end.

In the second game, Srikanth seemed in control initially as he led 11-7 at the break. But Lakshya produced an entertaining run of play, reeling off seven points on the trot to move into a two-point lead from 7-12 to 14-12. – PTI