Cong to observe ‘Black Day’
AIZAWL, Nov 7 - The ruling Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today slammed the NDA Government at the Centre for demonetisation and said the move broke the backbone of the country’s economy.A statement issued by the MPCC said November 8, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, would be observed as ‘Black Day’ by the Indian National Congress (INC).
The PM had claimed that note ban would stop black money and clandestine funding of extremists, but none of that happened, it said.
“Rather, the move led to the deaths of over a hundred people, closure of thousands of small industrial units and resulted in the economic slowdown,” the statement alleged.