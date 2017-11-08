13 leaders of Hmar Inpui from Manipur and Meghalaya led by its president Joseph Lalrothang arrived in Aizawl for the said consultative meeting.

The Hmar apex body in its statement has invited representatives of all Hmar ethnic based civil society organisations, Hmar Students’ Association, all villages of the proposed SHC area and volunteers of the erstwhile Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) to attend the meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Hmar Inpui general headquarters president, Joseph Lalrothanga.

Speaking to Newmai News Network, Lalrothang said the meeting would deliberate and review drafts of MoS and SHC Bill. He also said that the meeting has been convened to hold consultative meetings of Hmar leaders under the aegis of Hmar Inpui over the drafts.

He added that any suggestion and improvement made at the meeting over the draft MoS and SHC Bill will be tabled by HPC(D) delegates for ratification at the proposed political level talks between the State Government of Mizoram and the Hmar outfit probably to be held next month.

The peace talks between the Mizoram Government and HPC (D) were revived in August last year.