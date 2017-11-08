BSF jawan commits suicide



SONAMURA (TRIPURA), Nov 7 - A BSF jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle at Bhavanipur, near the Indo-Bangla border in Sipahijala district today, police said.Officer in-charge of Jatrapur police station, Paritosh Das said, Assistant Commandant of BSF 86 battalion, Nadim Khan filed an FIR stating that BSF jawan, Charan Das (53) committed suicide when he was on duty on the border. The incident occurred at about 2 am today. – PTI