Once these exercises are completed and its report submitted to the Government of Arunachal, the matter for district creation will be placed in the Cabinet for approval, he said.

Khandu assured that the exercises for creation of this new district will be completed by 2019.

He said that the demand for Lepa Rada district creation has the support of ruling BJP party as well as. The Chief Minister said he is never against district creation for it will bring in administrative convenience and take administration to the people’s doorstep.

He, however, said not all 60 constituencies can have districts of their own and random decisions for district creation made under public pressure cannot continue. He said demands for several new districts are still pending and newer ones cropping up.

Khandu cautioned the people not to limit their thoughts to their own community and to have thoughts for pan-Arunachal identity before demanding new districts.