Vangchhia, a sleepy village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar, is home to mysterious megalithic structures that have long captured the imagination of archaeologists. Experts believe these structures could throw light on the existence of one of the world’s largest necropolises or hold clues to a greater civilization that may have existed on this side of the world.

Rohmingthanga said the ASI will explore other potential sites over an area of 10 to 12 square km in the deep jungles of Champhai. The team will assess if the new proposed sites are connected to one another and related to Vangchhia.

Dr Nayan has stated that he had discovered incredible necropolis (burial site) archeological sites during his tour to Vangchhia, Champhai district, in 2016 soon after getting licence from the then ASI Director General Dr Rakesh Tewari.

Licence for excavation at Vangchhia and exploration in and around Vangchhia has been issued to Nayan as director with Lalrinchhani, assistant archaeologist of Aizawl circle as co-director. “With the expanded licence, the chapter hopes that excavation at other sites in Champhai such as Dungtlang, Ngur, etc will be initiated,” Rohmingthanga said.

He said renewed efforts to expedite notification of the four megalithic sites as national importance at Farkawn, Dungtlang, Lianpui and Lungphunlian village, pursued by the chapter since a long time and also taken up with the Union Minister for Culture, Dr Mahesh Sharma.