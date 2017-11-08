Ganja, drugs seized; 2 held

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - Government Railway Police achieved yet another success today, apprehending two persons who were transporting ganja from Agartala to Delhi by the Rajdhani Express.GRP officer-in-charge Pankaj Kalita said the seizure was made from the Dn Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express around 8 am. “The persons were travelling on the train. We seized two bags full of ganja and six packets of narcotic tablets. The seized ganja is worth around Rs 3 lakh,” Kalita said. The accused have been identified as Gautam Saha and Tuntun Dutta of West Tripura.