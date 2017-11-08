“Based on information from a source, we caught them from a locality at Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Path, Six Mile,” ACP Moushumi Kalita said.

The three had taken the house on rent at Sijubari and had been allegedly printing fake notes there using sophisticated equipment. They had been staying at the accommodation at Sijubari for a few months now. They had fled before the police raided the place. Police said the main accused Jamil Ahmed Mazumdar was earlier arrested in a rhino horn smuggling case.

Besides fake Indian notes of 2,000 and 500 denomination amounting to around Rs 3 lakh, Myanmar currency notes were also seized from their rented accommodation. Police have not ruled out the possibility of the three having links with criminals in neighbouring countries.