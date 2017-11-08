“Our target is to complete the entire exercise by January 20 so that we can present an entirely new and world class look of Guwahati before all the officials, corporate honchos and international experts from across the world who are expected to arrive in the city for the Global Investors’ Summit,” he said.

The summit will be held in the city on February 3-4 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate it. This will be the first such summit being organised by the State government and has been touted as an effort to promote ‘Brand Assam’ before the world and project Assam as a destination for global investment.

Dr Angamuthu said that the PWD, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other agencies are involved in various works to improve the infrastructure of the city and give it a new look.

“Work on repair and renovation of roads is going on full swing, even as we have asked the departments concerned to speed up work for laying of water pipelines,” he said.

The DC said that around 60 per cent of the streetlights in Guwahati are functioning properly and are in good order, while the rest would be replaced.

An exercise would also be undertaken to clean up and repair the drains and the sewage system. The district administration is coordinating the entire process.

Meanwhile, official sources told this newspaper that work is also likely to be taken up to spruce up government buildings, including painting such structures afresh, in the run-up to the summit.

In addition, a few rounds of evictions are also expected to be conducted to remove illegal encroachments, especially along major roads and thoroughfares.