Interacting with the media here today, Prof Mukhi said as per his meeting with the bankers held recently, each bank branch in the State will hand over the cheques to minimum three such beneficiaries who have not availed any loan earlier.

He also said the banks have been asked to complete the formalities and paperwork before the cheque distribution programme, scheduled to be held on December 6.

The death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas every year on December 6.

“The financial inclusion of the more scheduled caste, scheduled tribe people and women will be our way to pay tribute to the great soul. In case, there is no tribal beneficiary under a branch, the loan would be given to a member from Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. With 2,700 bank branches here, I am expecting the distribution of at least 8,000 cheques in Assam on that day,” he added.

The scheme would be implemented under the Mudra Loan of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana with the idea to provide financial support to small businesses.

The Governor will also separately review the situation relating to credit/deposit (CD) ratio and the issue of connectivity for technology to become a true enabler in the drive for financial inclusion.