He said a civil servant must be politically neutral. “To depart from the path of righteousness amounts to demean public service and lower its dignity,” the Governor added.

Mukhi congratulated the 60 Assam Land Revenue Service officers in the programme. He appealed to the new batch of officers to render their services sincerely to make the land revenue system more responsive to the needs of the common people with the help of modern technology and other best practices available.

The Governor also urged them to put in their best possible efforts in gaining knowledge and skills being imparted in the joint induction training and the subsequent induction training programmes.

He said the State is besieged with several problems like unemployment as both the Central and State governments have been taking several steps to redress these problems.