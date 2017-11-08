



An established artiste in her own right, Bairagi joined the All India Radio, Guwahati in 1969 as a script-writer in the drama division. She has also extensively worked on translations. Some of her works include Ratna, Bakhanti, Priya, Nadir Naam Trishna and Mur Laaj. Her works are also available in many other Indian languages.

Kulada Kr Bhattacharya attended the occasion as chief guest and Dilip Kr Hazarika was the guest speaker. Both of them reminisced the memorable times spent with Makhan Dewan. Popular artiste Chetna Das, president of the Sangha, thanked the family members of Makhan Dewan for attending the event.

On the occasion, Barasha Khanikar presented a melodious Borgeet.

The programme ended with a ‘reading theatre’ titled Manuh which was translated and directed by Shambhu Gupta from Lt Prabir Dutta’s original play Ja Tara Pareni. Nipon Goswami, Dinesh Das and Arati Kalita enacted the play and Nilay Gupta gave the music.

The event was presided over by Nayan Prasad of the Akashvani Guwahati Kendra and held at the Kanaklal Baruah Auditorium of the State Museum here.