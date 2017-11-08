Dalim Das selected for Munin Barkotoki Literary Award Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - Young short-story writer Dalim Das has been chosen for the Munin Barkotoki Literary Award-2017 for his short-story collection Hari Jadu Madhu. The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust announced this in a statement today.The annual award has been instituted to encourage young and promising writers in Assamese. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a citation and a plaque. The 23rd edition of the award will be given away in a function to be held in Guwahati later.