



But contrary to the Chief Minister’s encouraging words then, it is sad that only 50 beds are operational in the 200-bed hospital. Even the basic facilities are not provided to the patients. Patients are paying the price allegedly for the negligence of the hospital employees.

Normally, people from only the poor strata of society, who cannot afford treatment at private hospitals, visit government healthcare facilities.

There is no provision of pure drinking water for patients at the 200-bed hospital. Shortage of staff and medicines are other problems dogging the hospital. Most of the water coolers and purifiers installed on the hospital premises are now lying defunct. The walls inside the hospital are replete with stains of pan masala and betel nuts.

Patients complained that most of the medicines prescribed by doctors are often not available at the hospital pharmacy. “Patients have to buy costly medicines from market, even though the government claims to provide medicines free of cost. Not even a syringe is available in the hospital,” said a patient at the hospital.

“The nurses here prescribe medicines on blank papers to buy it from private pharmacies, rather than prescribing on hospital pads, which is a business racket established in cahoots with outer private pharmacies,” said another patient.

Patients here alleged that cabin facilities are inadequate and the blood bank in the hospital is not working. The hospital pharmacy gets closed at 1.30 in the afternoon and only opens the next morning.

When asked, Sonapur District Hospital Superintendent Dr Bhadaram Bordoloi said syringes available at the hospital pharmacy are meant only for emergency patients and not for other patients.

He refused to make further comments when asked about other allegations made by the patients. On this issue, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup (M) district, Dr Ganesh Saikia, said there is no dearth of supply of medicines and syringes to the Sonapur District Hospital.

Dibyajyoti Medhi, adviser to the Dimoria unit of the AASU, said the government has failed to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and downtrodden people of this area.

A simple disease diagnosed here is often referred to the GMCH, which clearly reveals the poor healthcare infrastructure in the area.