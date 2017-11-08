



It is also going to discuss new and emerging issues like development of waterways in the Brahmaputra river basin both in India and Bangladesh in relation to hazard mitigation and overall sustainable management of the water resources of the Brahmaputra.

It will also recommend specific strategies for mitigation of water-induced hazards exacerbated by climate change through sub-national collaboration as well as regional cooperation in water governance in the Brahmaputra river basin and will produce a regional outlook on cooperation for disaster and climate risk mitigation in the Brahmaputra river basin, said a press release.

The consultation is part of a project entitled ‘Developing capacity of community to improve resilience to disaster risk by promoting best practices, appropriate policies and regional cooperation in the Lower Brahmaputra River Basin in India and Bangladesh’ being carried out by Aaranyak in collaboration with the Environment and Population Research Centre (EPRC), Dhaka. The project is funded by the Asia Foundation, New Delhi under its CSF (Civil Society Fund) Programme.

About 40 experts, practitioners and policy makers from the Brahmaputra river basin in India as well as representatives from Bangladesh and Bhutan are expected to participate in the programme.

A wide range of issues and concerns related to the management of the Brahmaputra river system will be discussed at the meeting.