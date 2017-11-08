GUWAHATI, Nov 7 - An English novel titled Counting Stars written by city-based young writer Indrani Das Bora was released at the Guwahati Press Club on Saturday in presence of renowned short story writer ‘Galpabhaskar’ Riju Hazarika, stated a press release here today. The novel focuses on the psychological problems often faced by teenagers.
Noted writer Monalisa Saikia, Gauhati University professor Dr Asha Kothari Choudhury and poet Dr Kailash Bhattacharya, who is also the HOD of Biochemistry, GMCH, also took part in the book release function and praised the young writer for her work.
Bora’s first novel titled New Dawn was published in 2014.