



Umananda is a famous temple of Lord Shiva located on an island in the middle of River Brahmaputra. Other than devotees, a good number of tourists visiting Guwahati include this temple in their itinerary.

“When inquired, I came to know that the temple committee is responsible for maintenance inside the temple, whereas the upkeep of the vicinity is done by the DC. The temple authorities also informed me about erratic water supply and power supply issues,” the Governor said during a media interaction today. When contacted, Kamrup (M) DC Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that steps would be taken to improve the condition of the temple surroundings.

“The solar panel of the temple needs to be fixed and better amenities would be provided for visitors including drinking water, clean toilets etc. The conservancy services will also be improved within a month,” he added.