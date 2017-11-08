

A view of the Mahila Congress protest. – UB Photos

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Haque said the women activists of the Congress party were manhandled by the police during the demonstration and alleged that there were no lady police personnel present at the spot initially.

She said the protest was held to expose the “hollow” promises and statements of the BJP-led regimes in both the Centre and the State.

“All promises have turned out to be false. Common people are facing the burden of price rise. Women are among the worst sufferers as they have to bear the burden of running households,” Haque added.

The Mahila Congress workers had also staged similar protests at the district headquarters yesterday.

Haque said the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.