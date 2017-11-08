Nitish Kumar requested a high-level probe into the incident, an official in the Chief Minister’s office here said.

Bihar Police chief PK Thakur also spoke to Manipur Director General of Police L.M. Khote and requested him to initiate action.

A group of students were injured on Monday when locals barged into the NIT campus and beat them up. Some injured Bihari students had then sought the help of the state government. – IANS