Giving an account of the recent incidents of extortion bids by miscreants from Nagaland, sources said in most cases, it was found that common miscreants were involved. In only three cases, there were specific information of involvement of the NSCN(I-M) militants in extortion demand within Assam and the matter was reported to the ceasefire monitoring group. Moreover, the ceasefire between the Government of India and NSCN(I-M) is applicable only in Nagaland and if any militant of the outfit is apprehended in Assam for violating law, immediate action can be taken against him.

In one case, involvement of NSCN(K) members was proved and the matter was taken up with the Nagaland Police so that the culprits can be brought to book. Sources said the coordination between the police forces of the two states improved considerably in recent times and regular interactions are held at various levels to prevent crimes and activities of militant groups.

Sources said that extortion bids on transporters in the Sonari area by miscreants from Nagaland created tension, but the Assam Police immediately took up the matter with Nagaland Police. The Additional Superintendent of Police of Charaideo district also went to Mon district to have discussion with the Superintendent of Police there. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Mon district also held a meeting with the civil society about the matter. “The police has asked the transporters not to pay the demanded amount and inform the police whenever they receive such demands. We also told the Nagaland Police that if the transporters stop operations, the people of Nagaland will be the ones to be affected,” sources added.

The Assam Police has a number of border outposts along the boundary with Nagaland and efforts are on to increase the number of such posts along the vulnerable stretches. Police patrolling has also increased in the vulnerable areas and one positive thing is that people have started to inform the police whenever they receive demands from miscreants rather than quietly paying them to buy peace. However, one major problem is the condition of roads in some of the inter-state border areas that has affected smooth patrolling by police and security forces with the miscreants from Nagaland taking advantage of the situation.