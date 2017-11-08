“The team inspected the house and the campus, took measurements, and recorded the cracks on the walls and other related aspects in detail,” Deepak Panda, convenor of Lakshminath Bezbaroa Smruti Sansad, Sambalpur, told The Assam Tribune.

Panda, who was present at the site, said that the DPR would be ready within two weeks and the total estimate cost and the work schedule would be worked out. The INTACH members also had a meeting with the Sambalpur Collector and District Magistrate Samarth Verma.

Following wide media publicity of the Odisha government’s move to demolish the Bezbaroa heritage house to make way for a rotary and an approach road to a new bridge on the Mahanadi, the Assam government took up the matter with the Odisha government, with the latter shelving the plan and agreeing to preserve the heritage house instead.

The Odisha government also immediately sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the initial preservation work. “The Bezbaroa Smruti Sadan is waiting for the proposed date of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Odisha visit to discuss further the matter of Bezbaroa heritage house conservation with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, so that both the Chief Ministers’ Sambalpur visit can be arranged on the same date,” Panda said.

The Sadan is for arranging the foundation laying ceremony for the Bezbaroa house restoration work by the two Chief Ministers together.

It was at Sambalpur nearly a century back where Bezbaroa – regarded as the greatest Assamese litterateur – spent some two decades to look after his official and business ventures, but more importantly, it was a period that was substantially productive in terms of his creative accomplishments.

Much of his monumental contributions to Assamese literature was achieved during his stay at the ‘Bezbaroa Kuthi’ by the river Mahanadi. He was also inspired by the beauty of the Mahanadi, its surroundings, and the life of its simple people – all of which have been recorded with rare insight and poignancy in his works.