KAZIRANGA, Nov 7 - A fierce fight between a rhino and two Royal Bengal tigers last night in the Bagori range of the Kaziranga National Park led to the death of the pachyderm and one of the big cats. The carcasses of the animals were recovered earlier today.
Kaziranga National Park director Satyendra Singh said the fight took place near Rajapukhuri of Bagori range. “There were pug marks of another Royal Bengal tiger which indicated that two big cats were involved in the fight with the rhino,” he said.
There were injury marks on the female rhino. The carcass of the tiger, a male, indicated that it was a sub-adult, said the Park director.