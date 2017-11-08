

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Union Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Early announcement of NEIIP is very critical for industrial investment in Assam and the Northeast. This policy will leverage industrial growth in the entire region,” he said.

Apprising the Union Minister about the preparations for the Summit, the Chief Minister also sought his cooperation for turning the event into a launchpad for industrial growth of the State.

To add more teeth to the policy, he further requested Prabhu to incorporate three issues in it, including extension of the period of incentives for full 10 years rather than best of three years out of seven years, delinking the precondition of reimbursement of 42 per cent by the State government before reimbursing 58 per cent CGST and Income Tax by the Government of India, as the State government has a policy to reimburse 100 per cent of SGST and no cap on reimbursement of CGST and Income Tax other than 58 per cent of tax deposited being reimbursed over a period of 10 years.

The duo also discussed the revised scheme of budgetary support under Goods and Service Tax regime to the units located in the states of Northeastern region. Sonowal informed the Union Minister about serious concern being expressed by the industry stakeholders in NE about the revised schemes and requested him to re-examine the matter by holding discussions with the states and the stakeholders urgently to simplify the reimbursement procedure.

Acknowledging the requests made by the Chief Minister, Prabhu assured him to take expeditious measures for their realisation.

Sonowal later told newsmen that the Centre has consented to bear at least 50 per cent of the cost of the Summit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also urged Prabhu to take urgent steps for modernising and upgrading the export infrastructure at the Assam-Bangladesh international border and to constitute a Special Task Force for preparation of a time-bound action plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister informed him about the importance of strengthening border trade points with Bangladesh. “Currently, we have three border trade points, namely Golakganj and Mankachar in Dhubri district and Sutarkandi in Karimganj. In the backdrop of the special emphasis of the Prime Minister on the Act East Policy, it is critical to modernise and upgrade these border trade points,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal also requested Prabhu to form an STF comprising the Act East Policy Affairs Department of Assam and representatives of the Ministry of Finance, MEA and MHA to chalk out a comprehensive and time-bound action plan in order to upgrade the physical facilities, the procedures related to Land Custom Stations and appropriate commodity-based incentives to stimulate exports from Assam to Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister said he also raised the pending issues of tea industry and the urgent need to upgrade the Tocklai Tea Research Institute. In this connection, he informed the Minister that at least eight lakh tea workers have opened bank accounts after the demonetisation exercise, which would facilitate digital transaction.

Highlighting the need to restructure Tocklai Tea Research Institute into a Global Innovative and Futuristic Centre for diversified use of tea, Sonowal urged Prabhu to initiate appropriate steps to restructure and support the Institute to play the role of a global leader in tea research in areas “beyond-beverage’’ such as medicines/drugs, cosmetics, food preservation, etc.

“The Institute is the oldest tea research station in the world. It needs to reorient itself to aim its research at the futuristic and diverse use of tea beyond its conventional use as beverage with next-generation outlook,” Sonowal pointed out with a request to the Union Minister to give a new life to the tea industry and thereby to the economy of Assam as well.