40 PMAY houses handed over to beneficiaries in Digboi LAC
ANN Service
DIGBOI, Nov 6 - Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, Suren Phukon, MLA Digboi, DC Tinsukia along with others jointly inaugurated 40 houses under the PMAY sanctioned for the year 2016-17 here at different locations under Tingrai Gaon Panchayat of Hapjan Block under Digboi LAC in Tinsukia district recently.The beneficiaries belonging to Tingrai Assomiya Gaon, Tingari Bongaon and Bogapani Colony – all under Tingrai Gaon Panchayat expressed a strong sense of satisfaction at availing the benefits of the said scheme, besides appreciating the pace of development activities and distributions of benefits in and around Digboi.
An awareness talk was also conducted later near the Radha Govind Mandir at Tingrai wherein various speakers including Teli, Phukan, Lakhinandan Gogoi the CEO Tinsukia, Tikendrajit Morang the BDO of Hapjan Block, DFO Bipul Bora underlined the significance of the Government schemes offered to realise the socio-economic goals seeking balance, thus minimising the gap between the haves and have-nots.
However, the most unique part of the collective inaugural drive was the sapling plantations carried out simultaneously in the campus of each of the new houses with the active participation of Bipul Bora, the Divisional Forest Officer Digboi.