An awareness talk was also conducted later near the Radha Govind Mandir at Tingrai wherein various speakers including Teli, Phukan, Lakhinandan Gogoi the CEO Tinsukia, Tikendrajit Morang the BDO of Hapjan Block, DFO Bipul Bora underlined the significance of the Government schemes offered to realise the socio-economic goals seeking balance, thus minimising the gap between the haves and have-nots.

However, the most unique part of the collective inaugural drive was the sapling plantations carried out simultaneously in the campus of each of the new houses with the active participation of Bipul Bora, the Divisional Forest Officer Digboi.