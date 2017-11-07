The CEO for the river festival added to inform that the three-day mega event will focus the business potential of Barak Valley, which is termed as a gateway to South East Asia, besides highlighting the socio-cultural variants and natural and archival splendour of the valley and the State at large.

“We are taking all possible measures to showcase the rich possibilities before the investors in a vibrant manner and hope that the investors will take interest in exploring the options to expand their reach here as well. Namami Barak is an initial preparation towards a major goal to be achieved,” Tiwari maintained.

It may be mentioned that President Ramnath Kovind will attend the closing ceremony of the event on November 20 while Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will reach Silchar to inaugurate the festival on November 18.

After the event management team, ‘ART’ delivered a briefing on the series of events, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan and Chairman, Silchar Municipal Board, NN Tagore assured that the city and the whole district would be given a major facelift ahead of the festival.

Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan assured that there will be four-fold security arrangement to make the occasion a smooth affair for the people who would throng different venues to catch glimpses of the event.