Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Nov 6 - “The State Government is eyeing the forthcoming river festival Namami Barak as a precursor to the first-ever Global Investors Meet stated to be held in the State in February, 2018,” said Anand Prakash Tiwari, MD, Assam State Transport Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of the ensuing festival in the Barak Valley.“The Government has announced that for the first time, a Global Investors Meet will be held in the State in February 2018. Hence, the Namami Barak festival which is an occasion to exhibit potential and possibilities in southern part of Assam before the global audience, is viewed as an antecedent to the mega occasion next year,” Tiwari said on the sidelines of an awareness meeting on the preparatory measures ahead of the festival convened by the Cachar district administration on Sunday.
The CEO for the river festival added to inform that the three-day mega event will focus the business potential of Barak Valley, which is termed as a gateway to South East Asia, besides highlighting the socio-cultural variants and natural and archival splendour of the valley and the State at large.
“We are taking all possible measures to showcase the rich possibilities before the investors in a vibrant manner and hope that the investors will take interest in exploring the options to expand their reach here as well. Namami Barak is an initial preparation towards a major goal to be achieved,” Tiwari maintained.
It may be mentioned that President Ramnath Kovind will attend the closing ceremony of the event on November 20 while Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will reach Silchar to inaugurate the festival on November 18.
After the event management team, ‘ART’ delivered a briefing on the series of events, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan and Chairman, Silchar Municipal Board, NN Tagore assured that the city and the whole district would be given a major facelift ahead of the festival.
Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan assured that there will be four-fold security arrangement to make the occasion a smooth affair for the people who would throng different venues to catch glimpses of the event.