Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to his constituency on the occasion of Raas celebrations, extended a hearty welcome to the student leaders who seemed to have followed the political path chosen by him.

He expressed the hope that their inclusion will strengthen the party as they would be able to contribute to the party’s growth.

Both Rahman and Saikia while speaking at the meeting assured to work for the people as per party’s programme.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal at a function held at Majuli College, gave away laptops under the Anundoram Borooah Award scheme to merritorious students of the Brahmaputra island who had excelled in this year’s HSLC Examination.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a meeting organised by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department to review projects undertaken in Majuli.

He also inaugurated the new building that houses the fire brigade service at Garmur in Majuli. Sonowal also visited several satras on Saturday night and watched Raas.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi Shekhar Sen is on a tour of Majuli to see and learn about the Raas celebrations.