Hailakandi dist admin to dedicate stage to Late Raj Mohan Nath

Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Nov 6 - The district administration of Hailakandi, has decided to dedicate the stage of Namami Barak festival in the name of noted architect, writer, social worker Late Raj Mohan Nath. The three daylong Namami Barak festival will be held in the different places of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley from November 18-20 next. The district administration of Hailakandi is working hard to make the festival a grand success on the bank of river Barak at Panchgram. A meeting was held at the conference hall of DC’s office here on Saturday for finalisation of programmes in the district. It was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Krishna Gobinda Bhuyan. The members of all the sub-committees and State Government officials attended the meeting and submitted the progress of assigned work for the festival. Bhuyan informed that the festival will be inaugurated in Hailakandi district with the aarti of Barak river in the morning on November 18. The theme song of the festival prepared by ‘Bharatkantha’ Debojit Saha will be released on November 11 centrally at Silchar. The logo of Namami Barak has already been released. Singer Zubeen Garg will attend the programme as the guest artiste. In order to make the event more interesting, an exhibition football match and a boat race will also be organised, Bhuyan informed. A souvenir will also be published on the occasion. The festival would highlight the traditional rich cultural heritage of Barak Valley. The Deputy Commissioner urged the all concerned to work sincerely for the success of the festival.