After checking the photo-electoral rolls, the electors may apply for any correction or inclusion of the new voters. For new entry of voters’ names, citizens have been advised to apply by filling up Form No 6. For correction purpose too, a similar procedure has been recommended.

In case of death of voters or transfer and change of polling booths etc., citizens will have to fill up Form No7. For correction of names, surnames, address etc., Form No. 8 should be filled. People have been asked to inspect the published voters’ list in their respective booth-level officers’ premises.

All objections will be addressed before December 15 and the final photo-electoral roll will be published on December 20, a press release stated.