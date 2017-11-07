

A cultural procession being taken out on the occasion of 6th death anniversary of legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika, at Tangla on Sunday. – UB Photos A cultural procession being taken out on the occasion of 6th death anniversary of legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika, at Tangla on Sunday. – UB Photos

A cultural rally taken out through the streets of Tangla town and troupes representing Rabha, Adivasi and Tiwa communities took part in the rally. Various competitions were arranged for students and children.

In the evening, hundreds of earthen lamps were lit paying rich tributes to the legend.

Meanwhile, a permanent manch was inaugurated at Kalaigon titled, ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika Manch’ on November 5 with a day-long programme.

The permanent manch was constructed under MGNREGA scheme at the premises of Kalaigaon Pragotisil Jonomanch. Singing icon Zubeen Garg formally inaugurated the manch in a public meeting which was presided over by DN Hazarika, SDO (Civil), Bhergaon cum president of the celebration committee.

Kamal Kataki, a long-time colleague of Dr Hazarika attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest while Ramen Deka, MP, Mangaldai; Dilip Kumar Das, Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri; Thaneswar Malakar, writer -cum-Deputy Commissioner, Barpeta district; Biraj Kumar Barua, Circle Officer, Kalaigaon Revenue Circle; artist Pabitra Rabha etc., attended the functioln as distinguished guests.

Morigaon: Glowing tributes were paid to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 6th death anniversary here at Morigaon on Sunday. As many as 16 organisations arranged various programmes in memory of the late maestro in several places of the district.

In the morning, floral tributes were paid at the statue of Dr Hazarika in Motiram Bora Park by several distinguished citizens and students. The main function was held at Morigaon Chariali by the Morigaon unit of AASU. The programme began with lighting of the lamp by Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon.

Speaking on the occasion, Das recalled his meetings with Dr Hazarika at Tollygunge, Kolkata and said that the works of Dr Hazarika are yet to be evaluated by the Assamese people.

In the function, Harendra Bora , President, Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha and Pratap Hazarika, senoir journalist also spoke.

Meanwhile, Samalay, a cultuaral organisation also organised a function in memory of the Sudhakantha. A family of Morigaon town organised a shraddha ceremony. The family of Diganta Das, who was attached to Dr Hazarika, organised a naam prasanga at his home and took out a religious procession in memory of Bhupenda.

JAGIROAD: The 6th death anniversary of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sanskritik Gosthi in association with the Jagi Bhakatgaon Sakha Sahitya Sabha at the Community Hall near here on Sunday.

The programme began with lighting of earthen lamps at the premises of the venue led by retired Head Master of Tetelia High School, Dibakar Bordoloi, in the evening which was followed by a shradhanjali anusthan led by Lokendra Hazarika, a teacher of Mayong HS School.

A cultural evening was organised to mark the occasion in which local artistes performed Bhupendra Sangeet.

Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal and Krishti Chora, a socio-cultural and educational organisation under Mayong Circle also observed Bhupenda’s 6th death anniversary at the Swahid Surjya Bora Auditorium in the presence of a large gathering.

Biswanath Chariali: The 6th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed by several organisations in Biswanath district along with rest of the State with various programmes. Asam Sahitya Sabha, Biswanath Chariali branch organised the programmes in Biswanath College in association with the college authority and the students’ union with Kanaklata Neog in the chair.

The programme commenced with lighting of earthen lamps by Meera Mudoi Borah, Vice Principal, Babul Borah, Secretary of the Teachers’ Unit and Tilak Sharma, a veteran social worker. Dr Nipam Kumar Saikia, Associate Professor of the college, Dhruva Jyoti Rajkhowa, lyricist and musician and student Nipan Saikia dwelt at length on the life and works of the maestro while Anjan Borah conducted the programme. All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad, Jagaran, Behali Press Club, Udipta Chora, Dakhin Behali Sahitya Sabha etc., also observed the anniversary.