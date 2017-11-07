Apart from Amon Chetri (43) no other Assam batsman managed to reach the double figure mark. Right arm leg spinner Shivam Dwivedi was the pick of the bowlers with a five wicket haul while medium pacer Rajarshi Srivastav and Ritesh Shakya took two wickets each.

After being forced to follow on, the hosts started their second innings very cautiously but Madhya Pradesh bowlers Rajarshi Srivastav and Ritesh Shakya ripped through the Assam batting line up capturing six and four wickets respectively. Assam could only manage to put up a score of 101 runs in their second innings. Jitumani Kalita (27), Abdul Aziz Qureshi (20) and Amon Chetri (17) were the only three notable contributors for Assam.