MANGALDAI, Nov 6 - Hosts Assam went down by an innings and hundred runs against Madhya Pradesh on day two of the four-day Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match at the Mangaldai stadium here today. Resuming at an overnight total of zero for no loss, Assam were bundled out for a paltry 68 runs in 44.5 overs before lunch in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s first innings total of 269. Assam batsmen meekly surrendered against a devastating spell of pace and spin bowling.
Apart from Amon Chetri (43) no other Assam batsman managed to reach the double figure mark. Right arm leg spinner Shivam Dwivedi was the pick of the bowlers with a five wicket haul while medium pacer Rajarshi Srivastav and Ritesh Shakya took two wickets each.
After being forced to follow on, the hosts started their second innings very cautiously but Madhya Pradesh bowlers Rajarshi Srivastav and Ritesh Shakya ripped through the Assam batting line up capturing six and four wickets respectively. Assam could only manage to put up a score of 101 runs in their second innings. Jitumani Kalita (27), Abdul Aziz Qureshi (20) and Amon Chetri (17) were the only three notable contributors for Assam.