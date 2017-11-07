Apart from Satyendra and Rajput, India’s Chain Singh also qualified for the eight-man final of the 3 Positions event on the final day of the competition here.

Satyendra qualified in second place with a total of 1162 with a best of 394 out of 400 in the Prone position, while veteran Rajput qualified in third place with 1158 and Chain Singh was fourth with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

In the final, Satyendra was quickest of the blocks while Rajput chased him close throughout the length of the 45-shot final.

Satyendra eventually prevailed, finishing with 454.2 to Rajput’s 453.3. – PTI