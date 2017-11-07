From the list of 28 probables announced earlier by head coach Stephen Constantine, all players barring an injured Rowllin Borges and Nikhil Poojary have attended the camp.

Both Borges and Poojary picked up injuries while training for their respective clubs and have since been ruled out for the match against Myanmar.

India have already qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup 2019 and sit pretty on 12 points by virtue of winning all their four matches so far.

The last time the two teams met in Yangon, India won 1-0 through a gem of a goal scored by captain Sunil Chhetri.

“We may have already qualified for the Asian Cup but that does not mean we will take this game lightly. It’s time to work hard again and I am looking forward to working with the boys,” Constantine said.

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruathatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das. Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairy, Halicharan Narzary. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Allen Deory, Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh. – PTI