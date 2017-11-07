The Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight.

It will be nearly three decades (29 years) since the city witnessed an international match and it has become all the more significant after calls to replace Dhoni from the shortest format gaining momentum.

Former India great VVS Laxman in no uncertain terms has said that while Dhoni can still be a part of ODIs, it’s time to groom someone new in the shortest format.

While 49 off 37 balls with a strike-rate of 132 may not be all that bad but the former captain’s inability to rotate strike during the past one year has been a cause of concern.

In Dhoni’s innings, he had scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) and managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries, which is far less than run a ball.

It will be interesting to see where Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri slot Dhoni in the next game.

A school of thought suggests that Dhoni will be suited at No. 4 in case India lose early wickets as it will give him time to settle down.

The Indian team’s performance has been one of contrast in the first two games.

They outplayed New Zealand in the first T20 International by 53 runs and then were crushed by 40 runs in the second game where Colin Munro took the bowling apart with a blistering hundred.

While batting – save Kohli’s 65 off 42 balls was disappointing, the bowlers also did not cover themselves in glory with the fielders also having a below-par day.

Dropped catches hurt India’s chances too while debutant Mohammed Siraj had a rough time. However, the good work by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped keep New Zealand below 200.

It remains to be seen if the team management gives Siraj another opportunity in a crucial game or opts for an extra batsman in his place. – PTI

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Match Starts at 7 PM.