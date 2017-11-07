|
Kolkata veterans champs
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 6 - United Veterans, Kolkata took home the Kanak Chandra Baruah Trophy along with a cash award of Rs 50,000 after winning the All India Veterans Football Championship title.In the summit clash of the United Brothers Club organised tournament at the Judges’ Field here last evening, the Kolkata team comprising former players of the big three of Kolkata league, defeated Veteran SA, Imphal 4-3 via tie-breaker after a goalless draw. The runners-up team were handed over the Habibun Nessa Trophy with a cash award of Rs 30,000.
United Veterans, Kolkata players pose for a photograph after winning the All India Veterans Football Championship title at the Judges’ Field in Guwahati.
Earlier in the semifinals, Kolkata defeated Silchar 4-0 while Imphal got the better of Delhi Sunday Club 1-0.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave away the trophy to the Kolkata team while PWD Minister Parimal Suklavaidya handed over the trophy to the runners-up team.