

United Veterans, Kolkata players pose for a photograph after winning the All India Veterans Football Championship title at the Judges’ Field in Guwahati. United Veterans, Kolkata players pose for a photograph after winning the All India Veterans Football Championship title at the Judges’ Field in Guwahati.

Earlier in the semifinals, Kolkata defeated Silchar 4-0 while Imphal got the better of Delhi Sunday Club 1-0.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave away the trophy to the Kolkata team while PWD Minister Parimal Suklavaidya handed over the trophy to the runners-up team.