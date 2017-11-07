

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh (5th left) inaugurating the logo of AIBA Youth Women's World Boxing Championship in Guwahati, on Monday. – UB Photos

Altogether 192 boxers, in the age group of U-19 years from 38 countries will be seen in action in the eight-day gruelling event among which a good number will be World and Olympic competitors. It will be a ten weight category knock out championship.

Informing about the preparations, the BFI president, Ajay Singh informed that the rings have already reached here and they have been set at the venue. Apart from the main venue, Desbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex and the SAI Indoor Stadium, Paltanbazar are also ready as training venues.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Singh also unveiled the logo in today’s colourful function where the mascot ‘Guppy’, a young female rhino, was also unveiled. The theme song was also released during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s ambition to make Guwahati a sports capital of the country. He further revealed that, in order to unearth the sporting talents they are planning to develop 500 playgrounds in the nook and corner of the State. He also urged the guardians and teachers to encourage youngsters to take up sports activities. He also said that the State government is going to set up sports academies and sports schools in the name of Arjuna Award winning athlete Bhogeswar Baruah. Sonowal also appealed the citizens here to support the event and provide proper hospitality so that the State can stand head high in front of the whole world.

Ajay Singh in his speech said, “It is for the first time that India is hosting a world level boxing championship and it is considered as one of the most important tournaments from which next generation of world champions will emerge.” He hoped for a successful championship here as Guwahati has already hosted a couple of international boxing events.

Earlier, AABA secretary, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who is also the competition director of the upcoming event, along with other AABA members felicitated the Chief Minister and other guests present on the occasion.

The organisers also announced that along with Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom, ace boxer Shiva Thapa and singer Zubeen Garg were also made brand ambassadors of the event.

The BFI today named the Indian team for the championship.

The members are: Soniya (48 kg), Jyoti (51 kg), Nitu (51 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Shashi Chopra (57 kg), Vanlalhria Tpui (60 kg), Ankushita Boro (64 kg), Astha Pahwa (69 kg), Neha (81+ kg), G Niharika (75 kg), Anupama (81 kg).