Former Arunachal MLA’s death condoled
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Nov 6 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have condoled the demise of former MLA from Basar Assembly constituency, Jobom Basar, who breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 67.In a condolence message here today, Khandu paid rich tributes to the late leader and asserted that his presence will be missed by the young generation and people of Basar constituency, which he represented as an Independent MLA in 1996.
“He will always be remembered as one of the pioneers of Arunachalee society and his contributions to give a shape and identity to Arunachal politics will be cherished forever,” he said.
The Governor while conveying his heartfelt condolence to the members of the bereaved family prayed to the Almighty Donyi-Polo to give them strength to bear the irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.