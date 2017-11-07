Stating that Imchen was a habitual offender despite being an elected lawmaker, the Congress said it was a disgrace to the people of Nagaland that such people were allowed to become Minister again and again even as his misdeeds continued to grow.

“When the Minister has the audacity to physically assault a senior official without any second thought, then there is nothing more to expect from him when dealing with common people,” the party said.

The Congress said after 15 years in government the arrogance of the NPF and its leaders had reached such a point that they have no hesitation in even physically assaulting senior government officials. It said the action of the Government in deputing one senior Minister to plead on Imchen’s behalf was an indirect way of defending his reckless act and “for which the NPCC indicts the government for sheltering the accused Minister and denying true justice to the Principal Director and the entire medical fraternity”.