“The employees have been denied salaries for over a year and it has never happened before. They (Congress- led Executive Committee) have literally brought the Council down to its knees. The GHADC is on the brink of disaster,” said former CEM, Denang T Sangma in a release today. Denang is currently the leader of Opposition led by NPP.

The former CEM lashed out at CEM, Boston Ch Marak, calling the latter power hungry.

“Our EC was toppled in March this year over non-payment of salaries to employees. On taking charge as CEM he openly said his priority was to improve the GHADC and clear all pending dues. He has not only failed as a CEM but also betrayed the GHADC,” stated Denang while asking the CEM to resign on moral grounds.

“We had cleared a substantial amount of debt left behind by the previous EC in the one and half year that we were in power. The previous Congress EC left behind a huge debt in the form of staff salary arrears which was cleared by us. When our EC was toppled there were only five months of pending salary to be paid to the employees and we were in the process of clearing the remaining dues when we were removed from power,” alleged the former CEM.

The NPP MDC has also questioned as to why the Meghalaya Government is unable to bail out GHADC from its current financial situation.

“Both GHADC and State Government are headed by Congress. I see no reason why they cannot clear the dues of the employees,” said Denang.